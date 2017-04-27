× 10-12 students suffer minor injuries after school bus makes sudden stop in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — Between 10 and 12 students suffered from minor injuries after a school bus had to make a sudden stop Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Jaffey and Medford Streets.

West Haven Police and Fire Departments said a car ran a stop sign and the bus had to slam on its brakes. They said 10 to12 students had minor complaints of injury after the school bus they were in made a sudden stop to avoid a collision.

Check back for further details as they develop.