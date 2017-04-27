Senator Murphy pushes for gun reform laws during ‘Voices of Victims’ speech in D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Senator Chris Murphy delivered a speech in Washington, D.C. Thursday on gun violence. The "Voices of Victims" address honored and gave a voice to those personally impacted by gun violence. Murphy called on the Trump Administration and Congress to pass gun reform laws.

Murphy has pushed many times for laws to make streets, schools and communities safer. While repeatedly introducing legislation to support measures such as background checks, stopping illegal weapon sales, stricter license requirements and keeping guns out of the hands of criminals.

During his speech, Murphy talked about the gun violence epidemic and how it's increased since the Sandy Hook Tragedy in 2012. He stressed how guns can be used to hurt people in a gruesome manner and mentioned how the NRA supports gun sales without requiring background checks.

"This is American carnage," he said. "It's 31,000 Americans, mostly young men and women, who die every year from gunshot wounds. There's no other country in the first world with an industrialized world that has numbers like this."

Last year, Murphy went to the Senate floor, conducting one of the longest filibusters in Senate history, to force a debate on ending gun violence. While it wasn't successful, Murphy has teamed up with Senator Richard Blumenthal to help spread the word.