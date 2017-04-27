× Thames River water taxi service to begin second season

NEW LONDON – The Thames River Heritage Park water taxi service will begin its second season on Friday, May 26.

The service connects Fort Trumbull in New London to the downtown New London Historic Waterfront District and Fort Griswold in Groton. It will run Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until September 17.

The water taxis are authentic Navy launches that were used to transport servicemen and women. In 2016 almost 2,000 people rode the water taxi.

Ticket prices are: Adults: $10, Children ages 4 -12 and Active Military: $5, Children 3 and under: free. Season passes are available for $50.

Tickets can be purchased here.