Today is Free Cone Day at Carvel

Looking for a sweet treat today? Carvel has a deal you might be interested in!

Participating Carvel stores are offering a free junior cone from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Customers can choose from vanilla, chocolate or Cookie Butter, which is a limited-time flavor inspired by Lotus Biscoff cookie spread.

Carvel will also sell a $1 coupon book that’s filled with more than $20 in sweet discounts. All of the money raised through sales of the coupon book will benefit the American Red Cross.

