× Toyota recalls 228,000 Tacoma trucks

NEW YORK — Toyota is recalling 228,000 Tacoma pickups over an issue that could cause drivers to lose control of their cars.

The company says the recall applies to certain 2016 and 2017 Tacoma trucks.

The issue is that the vehicles’ rear differential, the piece that connects the truck’s back two wheels, could leak oil.

According to Toyota, that could lead to a crash if a vehicle is operated for a long time and damages the rear differential. Customers can look up whether their car is included in the recall on Toyota’s website. The company says it’s already sending notices via mail to affected customers.

Toyota is encouraging drivers with affected trucks to bring them into a dealer to get checked out. If there’s an issue, the company says necessary parts will be replaced free of charge. Otherwise, minor services may be performed to ensure there isn’t an issue going forward.

The company declined to comment when asked whether there have been any injuries or crashes linked to this recall.

To see if your vehicle is being recalled, click here.