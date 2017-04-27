× Tractor-trailer accident blocks I-95 South in Old Lyme

OLD LYME — A tractor trailer accident blocked all south bound lanes on I-95 Thursday night.

The crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. just north of the bridge at Exit 70, in the area of Route 1 and Rt. 156 in Old Lyme.

All lanes on the southbound side were closed for the investigation and traffic was being diverted off the highway.

The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Check back for further details as they develop.