LEGGETT, Calif. -- A landslide in California shut down a highway this week.

It happened Tuesday night near the town of Leggett, California when rocks started to slowly fall before the hillside nearly gave away into a rush of rock.

Nearby construction workers ran out of the way as the rocks fell, crushing a fence and covering the roadway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

This incident reportedly happened shortly after the road was reopened after a previous landslide.