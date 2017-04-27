× WorkinCT: Trumbull clinic helps families achieve their dreams

TRUMBULL — Troy Gunther and Ali Fiedler knew they wanted to start a family but didn’t know how they were going to do it. They spent a year talking about it and even went to another fertility center before coming to CT Fertility in Trumbull.

“It was incredible – worlds apart from anything that I think that we both expected,” said Gunther.

They say the doctors and staff were welcoming and comforting and worked with them to figure out the best way to grow their family.

“It felt impossible for us to both be part of it. Turns out it’s not impossible. Troy is actually carrying my egg and we went with IVF because that’s the only way that that could be done,” said Fiedler.

Within a few months, they realized their dream. They found out Troy is due August 4 with a baby boy.

“We were through the moon. It’s very surreal is what I would say, how everything felt,” said Gunther.

It was emotional for their doctor, as well.

“The emotion, it’s overwhelming, always. Sometimes there’s a tear. Sometimes there’s more than a tear, usually it’s on my side. But there’s a part of a family that I now belong to in some sort of way,” said Dr. Joao De Pinho.

CT Fertility has helped to conceive more than 5,000 babies in its more than 25 year history. It has both a local office in Trumbull and offices around the world. The doctors say it’s about providing the best experience for couples in what can be the most stressful times in their lives.

“They want fertility. You’re willing to do anything when you are at the moment of wanting everything in your life which is a family,” said Dr. De Pinho.

“The most important thing is to let them, hear them, hear what they’re saying because they are going to hear a lot of outside things,” said Dr. Melvin Thornton, who is the Medical Director at CT Fertility.

Since CT Fertility is a full range fertility center, it can help patients through the entire process. Some couples need a consultation, and that’s it. Others need more advanced treatment like in-vitro fertilization. There is an IVF lab right inside the center.

“Every day is a different day, every patient is a different patient, and that time when you see someone get their first positive pregnancy test, when they do the ultrasound to see the baby for the first time, and you get that Christmas card saying thank you and showing pictures of the baby, those are special days,” said Dr. Thornton.

For both the doctor and the couples like Troy and Ali, who plan to use CT Fertility again when they go for baby number two.

“We plan on continuing big dreams with big family and hope to come back to CT Fertility very soon,” said Gunther.

There are many services at CT Fertility. For more information, click here. To learn more about infertility, click here.