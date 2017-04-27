× Yale grad students demonstrate for student union rights

NEW HAVEN — Grad students are demonstrating outside Yale University President Peter Salovey’s home Thursday morning.

On Tuesday evening, eight graduate teachers began an indefinite fast in protest after they said the Yale University administration ignored a second and final deadline to begin contract negotiations.

“I’ve been waiting for Yale to negotiate for four years. That doesn’t seem to matter to them,” said Aaron Greenberg, chair of Local 33 and one of the eight fasters said in a statement. “Now Yale tells us that we should wait longer and the process needs to be slower. So we will wait, without eating.”

Wednesday morning, the graduate teachers said they engaged in three simultaneous demonstrations, including setting up an encampment on the University’s central Beinecke Plaza, outside the office of Yale President Peter Salovey.

“We have pursued every legitimate avenue,” said Local 33 co-chair Robin Canavan in a statement. “The University opposed our right to vote, tried to cancel our federally-supervised elections, refused to acknowledge our legitimacy after we won, and is now trying to drown us in legal delays until President Trump intervenes on their behalf.”

Yale University released the following statement on Thursday morning: