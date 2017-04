× 1 person dead in car accident in Danbury, police investigating

DANBURY — Police have confirmed that one person has died following a car accident in Danbury Friday night.

Danbury police said the accident occurred at 10:43 p.m. on 84 Westbound near exit 4. Police said the road will be closed for a good portion of the night.

At this time, the identification of the victim has yet been released as police are still investigating.

