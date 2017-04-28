14-year-old girl struck by tractor-trailer in Cheshire; police investigating

CHESHIRE — Police said a teenage girl was struck by a tractor-trailer Friday evening.

Cheshire police said around 3:30 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was struck by an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer at a crosswalk at the corner of Main Street. Police said she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the driver is fully cooperating. No additional information has been released at this time as police are still investigating.

