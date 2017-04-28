Early morning showers Saturday; warm afternoon with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the 50s to near 60s. Saturday will be just as warm for the start of the weekend. Then a cold front and the showers that come with it Saturday night will knock temperatures back into the 60s by Sunday.

Showers/rain are likely again early next week, especially on Tuesday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, lows in the 50s to near 60s.

Saturday: Clouds and sun, chance evening showers. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cooler High: 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, chance for a shower. High: 70.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Near 70.

