Ellington man charged in wife's 2015 murder to appear in court again

ROCKVILLE — Rick Dabate, the man accused of killing his wife, Connie Dabate, will go before a judge for the second time Friday.

Dabate was arrested on Friday, April 14, and posted his $1 million bail five days later by using real estate funds and cash surety.

Police arrested him after an investigation lasting over a year and a half. The investigation resulted in a 50-page arrest warrant detailing interactions between the couple, as well as witnesses accounts of the incident.

Dabate said an intruder broke in to the couple’s home, tied him up and then fled the scene. Dabate’s wife was later found shot in the head and stomach.

Dabate was recently removed from being in charge of his wife’s estate, and the couple’s financial assets were frozen.

Our media partners at The Hartford Courant say a probate judge appointed a guardian for the couple’s two children.

Dabate is set to go before a judge at 10 a.m. in a Rockville court Friday.