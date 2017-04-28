× Glastonbury’s Plan B rolls out the FOX61 signature ‘C’mon Burger’ to benefit Camp Courant

GLASTONBURY — Foodie Friday for a good cause during National Burger Month.

Plan B Burger Bar in Glastonbury is rolling out a signature burger that will benefit Hartford’s Camp Courant.

Named after the segment’s popular catch-phase, the C’mon Burger is a beef patty with sliced capicola, provolone cheese, fried jalapeños, crispy onion, roasted garlic mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Between April 24 – May 7, 10 percent of all sales from the special will be donated to Camp Courant, the oldest and largest free summer program in the nation.

The promotion pits the Glastonbury location against six others in the group.

The restaurant with the highest sales from the special during the two-week period, will have the burger, along with their charity, featured at all seven locations for the rest of the month of May with 10 percent of all specialty sales being donated.

The C’mon Burger is being paired with Founders All Day IPA, which is also part of the promotion.

