Late game heroics give the New Britain Hurricanes a 5-4 win over the Maloney Spartans

NEW BRITAIN -- The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (7-2) hosted the Maloney Spartans (5-3) Friday at Bee Hive Stadium.

New Britain jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a in the park home run, starting what turned out to be a wild game. The Spartans would tie the game in the fourth at 1. In the bottom of the fourth, the Hurricanes would regain the lead, 3-1 on three consecutive hit batters.

Maloney would again tie the game at 4 in the sixth which set up the drama in the bottom of the seventh.

That's when junior third baseman Josh Garcia, seized the moment as he sent the walk-off single into left field that brought home Jeff Massicott as New Britain went on to win, 5-4.