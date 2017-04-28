× Montville High School students invite President Trump for class visit

OAKDALE — “Mr. President, the students of Montville High School cordially invite you to speak with our student body on May 17th”

And with that, the Montville High students hope a tweet aimed at President Trump will gain his attention in time for his visit to the US Coast Guard Academy on May 17th for a commencement address.

The tweet was sent by George Dawe, a social studies teacher at the high school, in hopes that the President would stop by Montville high to speak with his students.

His goal, stated in a letter that was tweeted to the President, says he hoped the President would “explain his vision for the future”, along with the students asking questions. His hope is “to provide our students with an amazing educational experience”. Dawes go on to say that the visit “could have a lasting impact on our students lives, school, town, and state.”

There’s been no response yet from the White House, but the tweet is gaining traction in the twittersphere.

@realDonaldTrump

Mr. President

The students of MHS cordially invite you to speak with our student body on May 17th.#POTUSTalktoourkids pic.twitter.com/Ot8nZjnqBk — George Bryan Dawe (@GBDawe) April 24, 2017