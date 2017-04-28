Hartford Police: 3 people shot on Franklin Avenue Friday morning

HARTFORD — Hartford police are investigating a triple-shooting that occurred Friday morning on Franklin Street. Three people were shot, police said, and all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are said some of the victims may also be suspects, and they are also still in the area tracking any other potential suspects.

Franklin Avenue was closed in both directions near Barker Street, but the road has since reopened.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said “several” are in custody and police are continuing to investigate.

An officer witnessed the shooting and was able to chase down and capture a suspect, Foley said. “Jumped a couple fences, Chased & caught one suspect, and recovered gun,” he tweeted.

The incident also occurred near a Shot Spotter detection site, which kicks cameras on in the area when triggered. Police say a fight broke out in the street, and people pulled out guns.

HPD CSO witnessed shooting. Jumped a couple fences, Chased & caught one suspect, and recovered gun. #CityCops pic.twitter.com/wYh8o9UACp — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 28, 2017

HPD MCD Detectives begin to unravel the incident. pic.twitter.com/xNcSsZQsqW — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 28, 2017

Several in custody. MCD and FVRT on scene. Investigation on going. pic.twitter.com/Dok6r6X76y — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 28, 2017

Franklin at Barker. Multiple Shooting. 3 victims. All non-life threatening. 3 guns recovered by HPD. Franklin Ave shut down both directions pic.twitter.com/gtKxmhQMW3 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 28, 2017

HPD investigating shooting on Franklin Ave , Victims, Arrests, guns seized. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) April 28, 2017

CSO is an acronym for Community Service Officer, MCD is Major Crimes Division and FVRT stands for Focused Violence Reduction Team.

This story will be updated as we learn more.