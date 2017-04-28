× Police investigating serious motorcycle, pickup truck accident in Stonington

STONINGTON — Police said one person is in critical condition following a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Friday afternoon.

Stonington police said the accident occurred around 3:25 at the intersection of Taugwonk Road and Route 184 in Stonington. Police said there was one person on the motorcycle and was transported by LifeStar to a Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said it is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. At this time, the road is currently closed as both, Stonington and Ledyard police are investigating.

No other injuries have been reported.

