Police investigating serious motorcycle, pickup truck accident in Stonington
STONINGTON — Police said one person is in critical condition following a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Friday afternoon.
Stonington police said the accident occurred around 3:25 at the intersection of Taugwonk Road and Route 184 in Stonington. Police said there was one person on the motorcycle and was transported by LifeStar to a Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
Police said it is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. At this time, the road is currently closed as both, Stonington and Ledyard police are investigating.
No other injuries have been reported.
