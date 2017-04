× Police searching for armed robbery suspect in Greenwich

GREENWICH — Greenwich police said there is an armed suspect on the loose who committed three bank robberies in the past 48 hours.

Around 6 p.m., police engaged in a pursuit on Interstate 95 with the suspect who then escaped on foot.

Below are the latest updates from Greenwich police:

We are still searching — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 29, 2017

Press can go to the Pierrot Library Laddins Rock Road at Sound Beach Road — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 28, 2017

Still searching — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 28, 2017

Currently have Stamford PD, MTA CSP,and Westchester Aviation assisting in house to house search. — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 28, 2017

Suspect had engaged GPD in a MV pursuit onto I-95 where he bailed out and ran across highway. Officer pursued in foot. — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 28, 2017

Police activity in OG , officer are searching backyard s door to door looking for our Bank Robbery suspect — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 28, 2017

3 Robberies in 48 hours, no injuries. Call our tipline if you have information 1 (800) 372-1176 or tips@greenwichct.org pic.twitter.com/LSo98N4rTb — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 26, 2017