Rally for Derby father facing deportation prompted by broken tail light

Posted 5:44 PM, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 05:56PM, April 28, 2017

HARTFORD  --  A rally today was held Friday for a man who is set to be deported after a he was pulled over for a broken tail light.

Luis Barrios, a native from Guatemala, has lived in Derby for 24 years. The attorney for the father of four said he has no criminal record, but, because he was pulled over for a broken tail light in 2011, he will be deported.

Today immigrant rights advocates rallied in Hartford calling on the "ICE New England" director to let him stay in Connecticut. His daughter said her family is hoping he will be able to stay put.

