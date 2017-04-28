Recipe – Butterscotch Cremeux

HARTFORD -- Chef Omar, the head pastry Chef for the Doro Restaurant Group, visited FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to make Butterscotch Cremeaux from A'vert.
Butterscotch Cremeux (5 servings)
- .25 cup water
- .5 cup dark brown sugar
- .75 teaspoon salt
- 1.5 cup heavy cream
- .75 cup whole milk
- 1 whole egg
- 1 egg yolk
- 2.5 teaspoon corn starch
- 2 tablespoon cold butter
- 1 tablespoon dark rum
- Combine water, dark brown sugar and salt in a medium pot. Cook until dark caramel and thicker (will smell caramelized and be darker in color.)
- Add cream and milk and mix well. Bring to a boil and remove from heat.
- In a bowl, whisk eggs and corn starch and temper with caramel and cream mixture. Whisk until combined.
- Place the mixture back in the pot and cook on medium heat until thick. Don't overcook!
- Remove from heat and add the dark rum and butter. Mix well.
- Pass the custard through a fine strainer. Cover the custard with plastic wrap and refrigerate for two hours.
- For plating: place the custard in a glass or a ramekin. Add caramel and whipped cream.
41.763711 -72.685093