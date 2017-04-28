Attention Comcast/Xfinity Customers: FOX61 is moving from #1006 to #1061. Click here for more.

Recipe – Butterscotch Cremeux

Posted 11:28 AM, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 11:59AM, April 28, 2017

HARTFORD -- Chef Omar, the head pastry Chef for the Doro Restaurant Group, visited FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to make Butterscotch Cremeaux from A'vert.

Butterscotch Cremeux (5 servings)

  • .25 cup water
  • .5 cup dark brown sugar
  • .75 teaspoon salt
  • 1.5 cup heavy cream
  • .75 cup whole milk
  • 1 whole egg
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 2.5 teaspoon corn starch
  • 2 tablespoon cold butter
  • 1 tablespoon dark rum
  1. Combine water, dark brown sugar and salt in a medium pot. Cook until dark caramel and thicker (will smell caramelized and be darker in color.)
  2. Add cream and milk and mix well. Bring to a boil and remove from heat.
  3. In a bowl, whisk eggs and corn starch and temper with caramel and cream mixture. Whisk until combined.
  4. Place the mixture back in the pot and cook on medium heat until thick. Don't overcook!
  5. Remove from heat and add the dark rum and butter. Mix well.
  6. Pass the custard through a fine strainer. Cover the custard with plastic wrap and refrigerate for two hours.
  7. For plating: place the custard in a glass or a ramekin. Add caramel and whipped cream.
