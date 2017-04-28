× Survey: Connecticut has the worst drivers; state ranked 49th in terms of safety

HARTFORD — A new survey finds Connecticut among the worst drivers in the nation.

Insurance company, EverDrive, ranked the best and worst across the U.S. and found that Connecticut ranked number 49 out of 50.

EverDrive looked at speeding violations, phone violations, risky acceleration, hard braking and hard turning for their rankings. The midwest ranked among the safest drivers. Rhode Island is the only state to rank worse the Connecticut.

The report also states that men and women share similar driving habits. On average, women were slightly safer drivers with an average safety rating of 78 out of 100, compared to men with an average safety rating of 77, according to the report.

Check out the full report here.