West Hartford maintenance worker arrested for sexual assault of building tenant

WEST HARTFORD — A maintenance worker was charged with sexually assaulting a woman in her West Hartford apartment.

Police said that on Thursday at around 11:20 p.m. they went to an apartment complex on Caya Avenue for a reported sexual assault that had occurred 20 minutes prior.

Police said the suspect was a maintenance worker in the building and they found him performing maintenance in the front hallway of the apartment complex. He was later identified as Santos Nunez, 43, of New Britain, and police confirmed he was the maintenance man in the building.

The victim told police that Nunez knocked on her door under the guise of delivering a flyer and walked in. He refused to leave when asked, according to police. When he was in her apartment, he tried to coerce her into performing a sexual act on him to which she refused. The suspect sexually assaulted her and told her not to notify anyone before leaving. A child was present and sleeping in the apartment when the incident occurred, according to police.

Nunez was charged with one count first-degree sexual assault, home invasion and one count of risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $500,000 bail and will be arraigned Friday in Hartford Superior Court.

Due to the nature of this sexual assault complaint, the name and other personal identifying information, including the address of the victim, isn’t reported.