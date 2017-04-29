Conference in Farmington provides advice on health, legal issues for transgender community

FARMINGTON – The eleventh annual Transgender Lives Conference took place Saturday at the UConn Health Center.

The all-day conference highlighted health and legal panels, and discussions of the challenges facing transgender people in the state.

Health care providers, religious organizations and local LGBT social organizations were on hand to provide information.

The conference started as a graduate student project. Since then the conference has been put on by the Connecticut Trans Advocacy Coalition and has since become a way for transgender people and their allies to network with, social workers, legal experts and health care providers.

Connecticut enacted a law in 2011 providing protections against discrimination on the basis of gender identity and expression.