Cool night with temps in the 50s; spring-like temperatures return Sunday

Spring like weather returns Sunday as the wind switches direction. A northeast wind will bring a return to cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is a slight chance for a shower in a couple of towns, but most us will not see any rain. In fact the most of us will see the sun.

There are a few chances for rain next week. One will be Monday night into Tuesday morning (just a few showers). There are growing signals for a period of heavier rain later next week (beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday and possibly into Saturday) from a slow-moving storm.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear, much cooler. Low: 47-52.

Sunday: Partly sunny, slight chance for a light shower. High: Low 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, chance for a late/evening shower. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: An early shower in the morning, than clearing in the afternoon. High: Mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds chance for rain in the afternoon. High: 55-60.

Friday: Periods of rain. High: 50s

