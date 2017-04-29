× Former Choate headmasters resign from trustee positions amid sexual abuse allegations

WALLINGFORD — Two former headmasters who were life trustees at Choate Rosemary Hall, stepped down this week amid the sexual abuse scandal at the boarding school.

According to the Hartford Courant, both, Charles Dey and Edward Shanahan resigned from their positions. The resignation comes after 24 former students accused a dozen educators of sexual assault between 1963 and 2010.

This past week, two more graduates came forward accusing additional faculty members not listed in the school’s report but the statute of limitations expired in those cases.

Police in Connecticut said former faculty and staff members accused of sexual misconduct at the prestigious boarding school can’t be charged criminally because of the statute of limitations.