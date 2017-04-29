× Police: Officer was assaulted while making an arrest

WILLIMANTIC — Police said an officer was assaulted by a man while attempting to make an arrest Friday evening.

Willimantic police said the incident occurred around 7:35 p.m. on Valley Street. Police said the officer, whose name is not being released, was attempting to take a make an arrest on Gregory Odonnell, 31, of Willimantic, after he saw Odonnell creating a disturbance in front of a local business.

Police said when the officer was trying to gain control of Odonnell, he was choked. Odonnell was then tased by another officer who arrived for backup, police said.

Odonnell was taken to the Windham Hospital for treatment. Police said the first officer did not suffer serious injuries and returned to duty the same evening.

Odonnell is charged with breach of peace, interfering with an officer and assault on a police officer. He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Danielson Superior Court on May 1.