Route 2 in East Hartford closed due to accident

EAST HARTFORD — Route 2 near exit 5A eastbound in East Hartford has been closed because of an accident.

Police say that there are minor to no injuries reported and tow trucks are on their way to clear the road.

Police say the accident happened around 1:00 p.m. As of now, the road is closed. State police are on the scene.

