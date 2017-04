× Route 31 closed following serious motorcycle accident in Coventry

COVENTRY — Police said one person is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in Conventry Saturday.

Tolland police said the accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Bread and Milk Street on Route 31. Police said the road is currently closed.

It is unknown at this time the extent of the injuries as police are still on the scene investigating.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.