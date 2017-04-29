The Stan Simpson Show: A review of President Trump’s first 100 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The first 100 Days is the early benchmark at which all presidents get measured. Former Hartford City Councilman Ken Kennedy and Senator Joseph Markley, join Stan Simpson to talk about President Donald Trump's first few months as president.

President Trump’s start could be described as “tumultuous." His pledges to build a wall along the Mexican border and abolish Obamacare, are not getting the traction he hoped for.

"What's coming out of Washington right now it looks like they are going to give states the option to have access to pre-existing conditions, but you're going to have the ability to charge them more." said Kennedy in regards to President Trump's plans to get rid of Obamacare. "Basically, it's another version of high risk pools, but it's a way of making moderates feel a little more comfortable, but it's still pre-existing conditions to be covered, it's still mandated but you can charge folks more."

There have also been troublesome problems for the media in determining what is fact and fiction when interviewing President Trump. And every day, tensions overseas become more problematic, with some fearing that war is inevitable.