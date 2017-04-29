The Stan Simpson Show: Can the latest missile attacks lead to war?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Former Hartford City Councilman Ken Kennedy and Senator Joseph Markley, join Stan Simpson to talk about the latest missile attacks and and the possibility of a war taking place.

On April 7, on President Donald Trump's orders, US warships launched 50 to 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase where the warplanes that carried out the chemical attacks were based. The U.S. military said 58 of the 59 missiles struck their intended targets in the strike on a Syrian air base.

A week later, 94 Islamic State fighters were killed when the US military dropped America’s most powerful non-nuclear bomb on ISIS targets in Afghanistan. Following the two U.S. attacks, tensions started to brew with North Korea, Iran, Syrian and Afghanistan.