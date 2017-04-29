Warm, summer-like Saturday; Cooler, chance of showers Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer weather will stick around for the first half of the weekend. Then if you like it a bit cooler, spring returns Sunday.

Thunderstorms are possible heading into early Saturday (4 AM - 8/9 AM). We do not expect any severe weather Saturday morning but a storm could wake you up.

After an early shower or storm, clouds will break for some sun and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! It will be warm right down to Connecticut's beaches with a warm westerly wind.

Sunday the wind switches direction. A northeast wind will bring a return to cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is a chance for a shower in spots midday, but not every town will see one.

There are a few chances for rain next week. One will be Monday night into Tuesday morning (just a few showers). There are growing signals for a period of heavier rain later next week from a slow moving storm.

Forecast Details:

Saturday: Early morning shower/thunderstorm. Then clearing, warm. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, chance shower. High: Low 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny, chance for a late/evening shower. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Showers likely in the morning. High: Mid 70s.

