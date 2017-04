Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERLIN -- Kids aged three to fifteen reeled in some fun during a junior fishing tournament at Berlin's sage park pond Sunday.

The Berlin Lions Club sponsors the VIP tournaments, which provide people with visually impaired everything needed for a day of fishing, including poles, bait, lunch and awards, free of charge.

The three top anglers were given trophies.

The senior VIP tournament will set sail aboard the Black Hawk in Niantic.