Connecticut State Police seek suspects regarding Somers gas station burglary

SOMERS — Connecticut State Police are looking to identify individuals and their locations after a burglary at a Somers gas station Sunday morning.

Police say around 5:40 a.m., the Sunoco gas station located at 169 Main Street in the town of Somers was broken into by smashing the front glass door.

Two individuals entered, and using large cardboard boxes, loaded a significant amount of tobacco products.

The individuals were also witnessed using two vehicles. One was a grey, extra cab Ford Ranger with a dented front chrome bumper, and the other a tan, late 90’s Toyota Camry with a sunroof and missing the hubcap in the front left tire.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the location of the vehicles and the identity of the suspects to contact Troop C-Tolland at 8760-896-3200 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. All calls will remain confidential.