× Fire in Milford destroys house; displaces two people

MILFORD — Two people were displaced after a fire in Milford that destroyed a house.

Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a house fire on Housantonic Drive. Firefighters say they had the fire under control within minutes. Two people were home but able to safely escape their house before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters say that the house is uninhabitable due to heavy damage caused by the fire. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross of Milford is assisting the displaced people.

Milford’s fire marshal is investigating the scene. A cause has yet to be determined.