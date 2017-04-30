Hartford police apprehend shooting suspect after chase ends near Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD — Police took a shooting suspect into custody after a car chase that ended near Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Sunday afternoon.

Hartford Police Lt. Brian Foley said shortly after 2 p.m. officers were in pursuit of a suspect wanted in a shooting and all the occupants were taken into custody. He said there were no injuries.

The Nissan Versa driven by the suspects ended up at the intersection of Trumbull and Main Streets, within sight of the stadium as the Yard Goats were playing.

The car went over a curb and it a sign, knocking it down.

No information was available as to what incident the suspects were connected with.