× Police: 3 injured in multiple shootings in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police say three separate shootings have left three people injured in Bridgeport.

The Connecticut Post reports the first shooting happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex. Police say the 50-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition.

Police say the suspect, Jose Perez of Bridgeport, shot the victim after an earlier dispute. They say Perez is being charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and other offenses. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Police say two other people were shot in the afternoon. They sustained injuries not considered life-threatening. No arrests have been made in those shootings.

Around 3:50 p.m. a 22-year-old man was standing with a friend when a group of dirt bikes travelling along Yaremich Drive approached and one of the bike riders opened fire striking the victim once. The victims injuries are not life-threatening.

About 30 minutes later, a 23-year-old victim arrived at St. Vincent’s Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim reported that while walking in the area of Norman and Beechwood Avenues with a friend he heard a single shot and realized he had been struck. He could provide no other information.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information relating to this incident is requested to call the Bridgeport Police Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS (8477).