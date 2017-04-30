Seasonal Sunday, chance of showers in some towns; warm and sunny Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday the wind switches direction to the northeast that will bring a return to cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is a slight chance for a shower in a couple of towns, but most us will see the sun.

There are a few chances for rain next week. One will be Monday night into Tuesday morning (just a few showers). There are growing signals for a period of heavier rain later next week (beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday and possibly into Saturday) from a slow-moving storm.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Partly sunny, seasonable. High: Low 60s.

Monday: Early morning low clouds and spotty drizzle, otherwise becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Chance for early showers in the morning, than clearing in the afternoon. High: Low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds chance for rain by late afternoon and evening. High: 55-60.

Friday: Periods of rain. High: 50s

Saturday: Chance for showers. High: 60s.

