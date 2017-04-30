State Police gear up for Motorcycle Safety Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Connecticut State Police will work to increase awareness of motorcycle safety with a campaign that includes web videos, starting Monday.

The month-long campaign, designed for Motorcycle Safety Month, will feature the CSP Motorcycle Unit.

According to a Department of Transportation report for Fiscal 2017, There was a fluctuating number of motorcyclist fatalities from 2010 to 2014, with a low of 37 in 2011 and a high of 57 in 2013. The report said the majority of motorcycle fatal and injury crashes occurred between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. and the crashes most commonly happened on Saturdays and Sundays.

Not surprisingly, most fatal and injury crashes occurring in the summer months. The report found almost all motorcycle operators involved in crashes were male. The report said "in multiple vehicle crashes where the other driver was at fault, the major contributing factor in 47 percent of these crashes was failure to grant the right-of-way."

State Police set a goal in the report to train 5,000 motorcycle operators of all skill levels this year to reduce the number of deaths and injuries.