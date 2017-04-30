The Real Story: Banning weaponized drones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A police chief and an official with the American Civil Liberties Union discuss a proposed Connecticut law that would ban weaponized drones, but includes an exception for police.

If it passes, it would be the first law of its kind in the nation. Chief John Salvatore, Monroe PD, President, CT Police Chiefs Association and Dan Barrett, Legal Director, CT ACLU joined the discussion.

Connecticut lawmakers are considering whether the state should become the first in the country to allow police to use drones outfitted with deadly weapons.

The proposal was immediately met with concern by civil rights and liberties advocates.

The state legislature’s Judiciary Committee approved the bill and sent it to the House of Representatives. It would ban the use of weaponized drones but exempt police. The state Police Officer Standards and Training Council would have to approve new rules and train officers before they could use weaponized drones.