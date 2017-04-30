The Real Story: Budget crisis deepens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- As the state budget crisis deepens, a new revenue projection is $475 million less than expected.

Senate Co-Chairs of Appropriations Committee, Sen. Cathy Osten (D) Sprague and Sen. Paul Formica (R) East Lyme joined Al and Jenn.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's budget office and the General Assembly's nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis are expected Monday to release state revenue estimates both offices agree upon. The estimates will cover the current two-year budget and the following three years.

Early reports show state income tax collections are seriously lagging, prompting Malloy to issue a hiring freeze.

The new fiscal year beginning July 1 has been projected to have an approximate $1.7 billion deficit. The state's main spending account is typically about $18 billion.

Malloy hopes to meet this week with legislative leaders to discuss the budget, acknowledging the deficit problem could worsen by hundreds of millions of dollars.