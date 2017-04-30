The Real Story: Middletown Mayor Dan Drew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Dan Drew, Democratic Mayor of Middletown, talks about his run for governor, and his priorities should he win the election.

Drew announced in January that he will officially file paperwork for an exploratory committee to consider a run for Governor.

“For too long, the focus of our government has been to assist people at the very top. The people in the middle are left behind,” said Drew in a statement.“We must recognize that we have the opportunity and responsibility to think big and to make the bold changes that will tangibly improve life for the people of Connecticut. Seniors should be able to retire comfortably, parents should be able to send their kids to great public schools, and workers deserve good jobs to support their families.”

Last year, Drew donated a kidney to a local woman who had been on the donor registry since November of 2015.

Drew lives in Middletown with his wife Kate and their four children and he is currently serving his third term as mayor.