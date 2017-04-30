× Toddler dies after being run over in driveway by father: Bristol police

BRISTOL — A 21-month-old child was run over by the child’s father and died Sunday morning according to police.

Shortly before noon, Bristol police were called to Sycamore Street for a reported medical emergency. When they got there, officers found a 21-month-old child had been run over while the 45-year-old father was moving a vehicle in the driveway.

The child suffered fatal injuries and died on scene.

The incident is under investigation by the police.

A 2010 Oregon State University study found 2,500 injuries per year were caused when a vehicle backed over a child in the driveway. Backover accidents account for around 35% of non traffic fatalities involving children under the age of fifteen every year according to KidsandCars.org.