Trinity splits double header with Middlebury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Trinity Bantams and Middlebury Panthers both won a game in a double header Saturday afternoon.

The Bantams took game one by 9-3

In game two, at the top of the third Jason Lock rips a hit over second base that lets Justin Han jog home from third and panthers lead 2-0.

In the fourth, Tyler Forgione hit a grounder to short and he was out at first but Johnny Stamatis gets Trinity on the board, 2-1.

Bantam defense trying to keep it a one run game in the fifth off the Middlebury hit Southbury native Cooper Mooney starts the 4-6-3 double play.

Then in the Sixth, the Panthers blow the game wide open Sam Graf sends a hit deep to center field one bounce up against the wall that brings home two runs, as Panthers put up seven runs in the inning to win 9-2 and split the double header.