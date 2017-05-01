× Chipotle has deals on Tuesday for Teacher Appreciation Week

HARTFORD — This week is Teacher Appreciation Week and one chain restaurant is celebrating by offering educators a deal.

Chipotle is giving all educators buy-one get-one free burritos, bowls, salads, or tacos.

Any and all teachers, faculty, or staff just need to do is show a school ID on Tuesday May 2, from 3 p.m. to close.

There is a limit of one free entree item per teacher customer with the purchase of an entree item of equal or greater value. For in-restaurant orders only; offer not valid for on-line, mobile, fax, Burritos by the Box or catering.

