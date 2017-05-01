DEEP helps East Lyme students learn the art of fishing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LYME -- No WI-FI needed here – just a fishin’ pole, a little bait, and some free time, because it’s trout fishing season

According to Mike Beauchene, fisheries biologist with DEEP, “Nationwide for the past decade, anglers and hunters, have been declining….its a long standing tradition in this country – we’re trying to get the next generation involved."

On Monday, DEEP hosted East Lyme Middle School students – many rookies at the sport of fishing – and giving them a great appreciation for what the great outdoors has to offer.

Alexia D’amico is an old pro. It's her second year, but she's still learning one of the secrets of successful fishing, "Keep trying, be patient. “

Then again, Chris Gill, (that's his real name,) has been fishing since his brother and cousin got him hooked.

“You need patience – you need to let the bait sit in the water so the fish will come,” he said.

Instructors say the goal isn’t just to teach the kids the time honored sport of fishing, but to give them something a little more grown up, teach them it’s more than just a sport, it’s good for the soul, and helps clear the mind .

Said Beauchene, “It's relaxing – it reduces stress - no co-pay involved!”