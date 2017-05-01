× East Haven police looking for man who failed to appear for prison

EAST HAVEN — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who was due to appear for a prison sentence.

Police said Daniel David Carroll, 54, of East Haven, is wanted for failure to appear for his prison sentence for an original arrest of possessing child pornography on Friday. Police said he was a no-show, and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Carroll is described as being 6″ tall and weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the East Haven Police Department at (203) 468-3820. All information provided will remain anonymous.