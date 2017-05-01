Get tickets to dozens of concerts in Hartford and Wallingford for just $20

Posted 11:29 AM, May 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:36AM, May 1, 2017

HARTFORD —  If you’ve held out on buying tickets to see some of your favorite artists this summer, you’re in luck!

Live Nation is hosting a promotion to give fans access to 1,000 shows and 150 performers for just $20. The promotion includes shows at both the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. The $20 fee is a flat rate, with no extra fees.

The promotion starts Tuesday and runs through Tuesday, May 9, while supplies last.

You can buy tickets here.

Shows at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford

  • Luke Bryan – May 13
  • Dierks Bentley – June 2
  • Sam Hunt – June 24
  • Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers with Joe Walsh – June 14
  • Zac Brown Band – July 6
  • Chris Stapleton – July 15
  • Lady Antebellum – July 22
  • KORN with Stone Sour – July 23
  • OneRepublic – Aug 2
  • Brad Paisley – Aug 6
  • Florida Georgia Line – Aug 18
  • John Mayer – Aug 20
  • Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows – Sept 2
  • Brantley Gilbert – Sept 9

Shows at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford

  • Seether – May 11
  • Chevelle – May 24
  • The Illusionists – June 3
  • A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dave East and PnB Rock – June 8
  • Rick Ross – June 16
  • Kelly – June 23
  • Kidz Bop Kids – June 24
  • Australian Pink Floyd – July 27
  • Third Eye Blind -July 2
  • Straight No Chaser and Postmodern Jukebox – July 23
  • Chicago –  Aug 6
  • Retro 80s Dance Party with Howard Jones, Paul Young, Modern English, and more! – Aug 12
  • 2Cellos – Sept 15
  • Peppa Pig (2 shows) – Oct 7
Related stories