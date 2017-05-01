× Get tickets to dozens of concerts in Hartford and Wallingford for just $20

HARTFORD — If you’ve held out on buying tickets to see some of your favorite artists this summer, you’re in luck!

Live Nation is hosting a promotion to give fans access to 1,000 shows and 150 performers for just $20. The promotion includes shows at both the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. The $20 fee is a flat rate, with no extra fees.

The promotion starts Tuesday and runs through Tuesday, May 9, while supplies last.

You can buy tickets here.

Shows at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford

Luke Bryan – May 13

Dierks Bentley – June 2

Sam Hunt – June 24

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers with Joe Walsh – June 14

Zac Brown Band – July 6

Chris Stapleton – July 15

Lady Antebellum – July 22

KORN with Stone Sour – July 23

OneRepublic – Aug 2

Brad Paisley – Aug 6

Florida Georgia Line – Aug 18

John Mayer – Aug 20

Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows – Sept 2

Brantley Gilbert – Sept 9

Shows at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford