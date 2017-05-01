Get tickets to dozens of concerts in Hartford and Wallingford for just $20
HARTFORD — If you’ve held out on buying tickets to see some of your favorite artists this summer, you’re in luck!
Live Nation is hosting a promotion to give fans access to 1,000 shows and 150 performers for just $20. The promotion includes shows at both the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford. The $20 fee is a flat rate, with no extra fees.
The promotion starts Tuesday and runs through Tuesday, May 9, while supplies last.
Shows at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford
- Luke Bryan – May 13
- Dierks Bentley – June 2
- Sam Hunt – June 24
- Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers with Joe Walsh – June 14
- Zac Brown Band – July 6
- Chris Stapleton – July 15
- Lady Antebellum – July 22
- KORN with Stone Sour – July 23
- OneRepublic – Aug 2
- Brad Paisley – Aug 6
- Florida Georgia Line – Aug 18
- John Mayer – Aug 20
- Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows – Sept 2
- Brantley Gilbert – Sept 9
Shows at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford
- Seether – May 11
- Chevelle – May 24
- The Illusionists – June 3
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dave East and PnB Rock – June 8
- Rick Ross – June 16
- Kelly – June 23
- Kidz Bop Kids – June 24
- Australian Pink Floyd – July 27
- Third Eye Blind -July 2
- Straight No Chaser and Postmodern Jukebox – July 23
- Chicago – Aug 6
- Retro 80s Dance Party with Howard Jones, Paul Young, Modern English, and more! – Aug 12
- 2Cellos – Sept 15
- Peppa Pig (2 shows) – Oct 7