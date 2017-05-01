Hundreds of pounds of drugs disposed of in Willimantic, Milford

WILLIMANTIC — On Saturday, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Willimantic Police Department joined forces with the Windham PRIDE Coalition and the Eastern Connecticut State University Police Department to hold a Drug Take Back Day event.

Police said that 186.8 pounds of unwanted and outdated prescription drugs were turned in at Jillson Square. The drugs were inventoried and processed for destruction at an incinerator facility, according to police.

Willimantic police want to remind residents that any and all unwanted prescription medications can be turned into the lobby of city police headquarters at any time.

The Milford Police Department also accepted unwanted prescription drugs from the public and collected 513 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs.