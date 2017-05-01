× Join us for HOPE Night at Theater Works: A performance of ‘Next to Normal’

HARTFORD — FOX61 is working with Theater Works to host a HOPE Night on Tuesday, May 2. The performance is “Next to Normal,” a story about a family dealing with mental illness and addiction to prescription medication.

We have invited teens to view the performance and will host a discussion before and after the event. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Jordan Porco Foundation, a foundation dedicated to suicide awareness and prevention.

Guests include Geoff Genser, psychologist; John and Laura Lalley, of I Matter, plus FOX61’s Kaitlin Goslee and Lorenzo Hall.

